Sask. RCMP searching for 3 missing boaters on Wollaston Lake

Saskatchewan RCMP are searching for three boaters reporting missing since Wednesday.

At around 5 p.m. on Oct. 13, Wollaston Lake RCMP were called about three “overdue” boaters, two men and a woman, RCMP said in a news release.

One of the men left Wollaston Lake at around 12:30 p.m. to pick up the other man and woman at the barge landing, RCMP said.

All three were expected to return about two-and-a-half hours later, but the did not arrive, according to RCMP

RCMP are now looking for the missing boaters with the assistance of community volunteers and the Canadian Rangers, RCMP said, adding the boat they were presumed to be in has been located on Wollaston Lake.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of the boaters is asked to call the Wollaston Lake RCMP at 306-633-1200.