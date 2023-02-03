Sask. RCMP searching for escaped penitentiary inmate

Sask. RCMP is searching for a prisoner who escaped from the Sask. Penitentiary.

Prince Albert RCMP was notified of the escape around 9:30 p.m. on Thursday, according to an RCMP news release.

Brian Patrick Aubichon is said to have walked away from the minimum security unit, police said, and he is considered unlawfully at large.

Correctional Service of Canada says he is currently serving a sentence of four years, four months, and nine days for robbery.

Aubichoon has been described as a 24-year-old First Nations man, five foot eight inches tall, 146 pounds with brown eyes and brown hair.

RCMP said he has been known to frequent Prince Albert, Saskatoon, and Meadow Lake areas.

Anyone with information has been asked not to approach Aubichon, but to contact police or Crime Stoppers.