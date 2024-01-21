Sask. RCMP searching for man suspected in string of break-ins spanning years

RCMP are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man suspected in a string of break-ins – most recently in Coronach, Sask.

The break-ins in the southern Saskatchewan community – located 210 kilometres south of Regina – occurred sometime during the evening hours of Feb. 28 or the morning hours of March 1, 2023.

According to Coronach RCMP, several businesses in the community were broken into. Only cash was stolen in each case.

A month later on March 30, multiple businesses in nearby Ogema were broken into. Again, only cash was stolen.

Police believe the suspect in these cases is responsible for a string of break-ins in small communities across southern Saskatchewan and Manitoba – spanning several years.

RCMP made this connection due to the businesses targeted, the suspect’s entry methods and the items stolen. Now, police have released images of the suspect from surveillance footage in the hopes of identifying him.

The suspect is described as a man between 30 and 50 years old with sandy brown hair that is balding on top. He wears glasses and is known to wear hoodies, mechanix brand gloves, a dark backpack and a black reusable face mask.

Anyone who has information that could further the investigation into the break-ins is encouraged to contact their local RCMP detachment or Coronach RCMP at 306-267-1830.

Information can also be provided anonymously through Crime Stoppers.