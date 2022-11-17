Sask. RCMP searching for suspect in armed robbery in North Battleford

Battleford RMCP are searching for a man and woman after an armed robbery at a business in North Battleford.

The incident happened around 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday on 107th Street.

“A male and female entered the business, selected several items and proceeded to the check out. There was a brief exchange of words with an employee when the female suspect produced a handgun, struck the employee in the head with it before fleeing on foot,” an RCMP news release said.

The duo fled north towards 12th Avenue and discarded some of their clothing at a nearby home, according to RCMP.

The employee sustained minor injuries.

Police continue to investigate.