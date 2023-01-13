Sask. RCMP searching for suspect in 'violent assault' on One Arrow First Nation

RCMP in Wakaw is looking for a man injured in the police are describing a "violent assault" involving an unknown weapon at the One Arrow First Nation.

Police said they responded to a call on Thursday around 10:30 p.m.

According to an RCMP news release, the incident was targeted.

RCMP have increased their presence in the community for the protection and safety of residents as they are unable to confirm if the suspect is armed with weapons or not. They are also interviewing witnesses of the incident.

Prince Albert RCMP has also been called in to help.

People have been asked to avoid areas where there is a large police presence and to follow the direction of the RCMP.

An update on the situation will be provided when more information is available, RCMP said.

One Arrow First Nation is about 95 kilometres northeast of Saskatoon.