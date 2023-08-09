Sask. RCMP searching for suspect wanted for attempted murder

Saskatchewan RCMP are asking the public to help find a 31-year-old man wanted on attempted murder charges.

Ahtahkakoop RCMP said Dominic Ahenakew was charged after a shooting incident in Ahtahkakoop Cree Nation on Tuesday.

Police said Ahenakew allegedly fired a gun while outside a home in the area, which resulted in a man's injury.

“The victim was transported to hospital by STARS air ambulance where he remains in serious, but stable condition,” an RCMP news release said.

The two men were known to each other, police said.

Ahenakew has been described as six feet tall, 200 pounds with brown eyes and brown hair. RMCP said he is believed to be travelling in a white Chevrolet pick-up truck.

“Officers are conducting proactive patrols in the community and following up on all information provided to them to help locate Ahenakew and determine the circumstances of the incident.”

A warrant has been issued for his arrest, the release said. RCMP said Ahenakew is facing charges of attempted murder, pointing a firearm, and careless use of a firearm.

Police advise that Ahenakew is considered armed and dangerous. They advise people not to approach him but to report any sighting to police or Crime Stoppers.