Police are searching for two suspects after an alleged armed robbery in St. Walberg.

Around 11 p.m. on March 15, two males reportedly entered a First Avenue business, according to RCMP.

One of the males pointed a handgun and demanded money and a cell phone, RCMP said in a news release.

The individuals were dressed in dark clothing. One of the males may have been wearing a red face mask, RCMP said.

The suspects left with an undetermined amount of cash in a black Ford F150 with Alberta plates, RCMP said.

The truck's model year is believed to be between 2012 and 2016, with an "FX4" logo on the back of the box and a trifold tonneau cover.

The truck reportedly headed north on a grid road.

Police are asking anyone with information related to the incident to contact the Turtleford RCMP Detachment at 306-845-4520 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).