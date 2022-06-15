Sask. RCMP searching for suspects in armed robbery
CTV News Saskatoon
Chandra Philip
RCMP in Battleford are looking for three women they believed were involved in an attempted armed robbery early Wednesday morning.
Around 2:30 a.m. three women entered a business on 100 street in North Battleford and one was carrying a shotgun, according to police.
During the incident, one of the employees at the business was hit with the stock of the shotgun as the women tried to open the till. The employee suffered minor injuries.
The robbery was unsuccessful and the suspects ran off taking some merchandise with them, police said.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.
