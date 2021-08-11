Sask. RCMP seek 5 people who fled from officers
Staff
CTV News Saskatoon
St. Walburg RCMP are in the RM of Frenchman Butte area after three males and two females ran away from officers Wednesday morning.
There is an increased police presence near Highway 21 north of Paradise Hill just north of Highway 3 and in the surrounding areas.
The public is encouraged to call 911 if they see any suspicious people or activity in these areas, Turtleford RCMP said in a news release.
