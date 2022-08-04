Sask. RCMP seek assistance on series of crimes across Western Canada

Saskatchewan RCMP crime analysts are seeking public assistance to identify two suspects from a series of incidents across Western Canada they believe to be linked.

RCMP investigated several incidents in the southern and central parts of the province between July 8 and 10, according to a news release from the RCMP.

Those incidents included:

Thefts from vehicles in Regina

Thefts of vehicles in Yorkton, Kipling, Tyner, and Bethune, Sask.

Stolen vehicles, which were recovered in Chamberlain, Yorkton and Tyner, Sask. and Kelowna, B.C.

Gas thefts in Viscount, Wynyard, and Chaplin, Sask.

Flight from police officers in Whitewood, Foam Lake, Yorkton, Belle Plaine, and Swift Current, Sask.

Use of a stolen credit card in Hanna, Alta.

After investigation and reviewing files, crime analysts found there may be at least 23 connected incidents which occurred between July 6 and 16 in central and southern Sask., Hanna, Alta., and Kelowna, B.C.

Through investigation, RCMP identified two people they believe are involved.

The first suspect is a man, described as having blonde hair, a slim build, and a tattoo on the left side of his neck, according to the RCMP.

The RCMP described the second suspect as a woman who has blonde hair with dark roots and a slim build.

RCMP is asking anyone who has any information about the two suspects to contact their local RCMP detachment or police. People can also report information anonymously by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.