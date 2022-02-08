Sask. RCMP seek information in North Battleford house fire homicide investigation

The two women found dead after house fire in North Battleford died prior to the fire, according to police.

Alyssa LeCaine, 25, from North Battleford and Daphne Bear, 20, from Sweetgrass First Nation were the victims.

They were found at a home on 108th Street after a fire there on Dec. 24, 2021.

In a news release, police said anyone with information about the homicide investigation is asked to contact North Battleford RCMP or Crime Stoppers.