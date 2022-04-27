Sask. RCMP seek man charged in connection to 2020 raid that left Mountie injured

Police are searching for a man charged in connection to a 2020 raid on a rural property north of Biggar that left an RCMP officer injured.

Kurt Miller, 41, failed to attend a court date which was required under his release order, according to RCMP. A warrant has been issued for his arrest.

"If you see him contact your nearest RCMP detachment or police service. You can report information and tips regarding his whereabouts," RCMP said in a news release.

The Glenside man should not be approached, RCMP said. He has several tattoos on his neck.

Miller could be in Brownlee, Moose Jaw, Regina, Saskatoon or Biggar, RCMP said.

Miller was charged following the May 15, 2020 raid which, according to RCMP, resulted in the seizure of a kilogram of methamphetamine, 444 grams of Fentanyl, 500 Xanax pills, 400 tabs of LSD and over three litres of GHB.

Shots were fired in the direction of the RCMP officers as they prepared to execute the search warrant, according to police.

An officer sustained a non-life-threatening gunshot wound that was treated on scene with no further treatment required, according to a news release sent following the incident.

More than $16,000 in cash was seized, along with several weapons including a spent light anti-tank weapon, according to RCMP.

Miller was charged with possession of fentanyl, methamphetamine, cocaine, Xanax, GHB, and LSD for the purpose of trafficking.

RCMP also laid 16 gun-related charges.