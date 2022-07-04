Sask. RCMP seek owners of steel-toe boots found on the side of the road

Maidstone RCMP are looking for the owners of steel-toe Viking Mining boots found on the side of Road 3275, just outside of Lloydminster, Sask.

About 20-25 boots were found on June 19 around 7 p.m., according to a news release.

The boots are black and yellow and sizes 14/15.

The owners or anyone who knows who they belong to are asked to contact Maidstone RCMP at 306-893-4800.