Sask. RCMP seek public assistance locating missing man

The Turner Lake RCMP is asking people who live around La Loche, Buffalo Narrows, Turnor Lake and Dillon to check their properties for signs of a missing man.

Bartholomew Herman, 47, was reported missing on Nov. 16, according to an RCMP news release.

Herman — also nicknamed “Bart” or “Moon” — has connections to Buffalo Narrows, Turnor Lake, Bear Creek, Dillor, La Loche, Fond du Lac, Meadow Lake, Fort McMurray and Cold Lake, the RCMP said.

He was last seen walking along Highway 155 near Bear Creek after 7 p.m. on Wednesday. Herman is about 175 pounds and 5 feet 7 inches with black hair and brown eyes, according to the news release.

The RCMP said he was wearing a black jacket, black pants and winter boots when he was last seen.

Anyone with information on Herman’s whereabouts is asked to call the RCMP or their local police.