Sask. RCMP seize guns and meth in search of abandoned home
A search of a boarded-up residence on Mistawasis First Nation led to the seizure of six guns and over 10 ounces of methamphetamine on Jan. 1, the RCMP said.
The Ahtahkakoop RCMP were called to the residence just before 2 p.m. after receiving reports of possible gunshots and lights seen inside overnight in the vacant home, according to a news release.
Three people tried to flee the scene in a black truck as officers pulled into the driveway, the RCMP said. The three suspects, two males and a female, tried to flee on foot after the truck got stuck in the snow.
The RCMP said officers caught a 30-year-old woman from Prince Albert and found 293 grams of suspected methamphetamine in her purse, along with cash and paraphernalia.
Officers contained the area and cleared seven more people out of the home. They were charged with break and enter, the police said.
Six firearms were found in a search of the vehicles at the scene, along with two cans of mace, a large sum of cash and a cell phone, the news release said.
The 30-year-old woman faces charges for trafficking and firearms offences.
RCMP officers are still searching for the two males who fled the scene on foot.
-
South Simcoe police attend OPP officer's funeral just months after deaths of two of their ownJust months after the deaths of two of their own, South Simcoe police officers returned to the Sadlon Arena in Barrie, Ont. to join thousands of first responders paying their final respects to OPP Const. Greg Pierzchala Wednesday.
-
SGI warns of 'overpayment refund' text scam circulating in Sask.Saskatchewan Government Insurance (SGI) is warning residents about a texting scam circulating around the province.
-
Two drivers going 130 km/h on Macdonald-Cartier Bridge facing stunt driving chargesTwo drivers are facing charges of stunt driving after being spotted going 80 km/h over the speed limit on the Macdonald-Cartier Bridge connecting Ottawa and Gatineau.
-
Climate change causing more frequent warm winter temperatures in Ontario: extreme weather expertParts of southern Ontario have seen unseasonably warm temperatures and rainfall warnings in recent days, with some local conservation authorities warning the public to stay away from waterways as water levels are expected to rise due to rain and melting snow.
-
Firefighters find two dead, high carbon monoxide levels in Prince Albert garageFirefighters in Prince Albert found two people dead following a call about carbon monoxide levels.
-
B.C. Human Rights Tribunal gets funding boost to help tackle increased caseloadBritish Columbia is boosting funding for the Human Rights Tribunal and Community Legal Assistance Society by as much as $4.5 million per year.
-
Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run southeast of EdmontonRCMP have identified the driver in a fatal hit-and-run crash that happened early New Year's Day.
-
Vancouver Island resort ranked one of the top hotels in the worldA remote lodge on the west coast of Vancouver Island has been ranked one of the top hotels in the world, according to travel website Conde Nast Traveller.
-
Canada and USA get set to battle in World Junior semi-finalDowntown Halifax is set to come alive as roughly 11,000 fans prepare to cram the Scotiabank Centre Wednesday evening for Canada’s 2023 IIHF World Junior Hockey Championship semi-final game against the USA.