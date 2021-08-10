Sask. RCMP size drugs, cash during traffic stop

Saskatchewan RCMP have charged three people after reportedly discovering drugs during a traffic stop for a driver’s license check.

The incident happened Aug. 4 on Highway 16 near Maidstone, according to a news release.

“The vehicle had a male driver and a male passenger inside. The driver was unable to provide a driver’s license. During the traffic stop, a female drove up in a second vehicle and provided the driver a license. The officer’s observations led him to suspect the occupants of the vehicles may be in possession of drugs,” police say.

Officers arrested the occupants and searched vehicle, allegedly finding crack cocaine and cannabis, cash, a stun gun, a digital scale and five phones.

Police say the driver’s license originally provided did not belong to him.

The three people, all from Lloydminster, Alta., face several charges and are set to appear in court Oct. 26.