Saskatchewan Mounties surrounded a rural residence on Sturgeon Lake First Nation Sunday, approximately 29 kilometres northwest of Prince Albert, according to a news release.

Local and area residents were told to expect an increased police presence on the First Nation for an “undetermined period of time as police conduct a thorough investigation,” RCMP said.

In an update on Monday morning, RCMP said one person had been taken into custody in connection to the incident.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.