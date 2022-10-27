Sask. RCMP surveillance operation nets cocaine, meth

Sask. RCMP arrested three people and seized almost 200 grams of cocaine and methamphetamine following a surveillance and tracking operation.

Police began investigating the operation in May 2022 and eventually got judicial authorization to track the suspects, an RCMP news release said.

After gathering enough evidence to obtain warrants, RCMP searched three residences, a storage unit and three vehicles around Melfort and Kinistino on Oct. 20.

They found 178 grams of cocaine, 15 grams of methamphetamine, cash and firearms, police said.

RCMP arrested 39-year-old David Bark and 44-year-old Grant Day from Melfort, and 24-year-old Tanis Michel from Kinistino. All three face trafficking charges, police said.

The accused are scheduled to appear in Melfort Provincial Court on Dec. 12.