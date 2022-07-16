Sask. RCMP vehicle rammed by pick-up truck

Saskatchewan RCMP are investigating after one of their vehicles was rammed after they responded to reports of fuel theft in Wynyard, Sask.

The incident happened on July 8, 2022 around 5:15 p.m., according to a media release.

Police pulled their vehicle up behind a pick-up truck suspected of fuel theft at a local business. The RCMP vehicle had its lights activated.

The pick-up track rammed into the police vehicle and hit two other parked vehicles before driving away, the release said.

The truck headed eastbound on Highway 16. Yorkton RCMP spotted the truck and attempted to stop the vehicle multiple times but the truck would not stop.

Around 10:45 p.m. Yorkton RCMP found the truck abandoned on Eden Road, southeast of Dunleath.

RCMP said the vehicle had been reported stolen from Broadview, Sask. on July 6. The license plate had been reported stolen from Springside, Sask. on July 8.

No injuries were reported from the incident.

Yorkton RCMP also received reports of a stolen white SUV that same day and believe it may be connected to the earlier incidents. The vehicle was found abandoned in Eston, Sask. on July 10.

On July 9, Kyle RMCP responded to reports of a stolen black Ford F-150 pick-up from Tyner, Sask. This incident is also believed to be connected to the July 8 incident.

Police have advised the public not to approach a black Ford F-150 pick-up with the license place 728JSD.

Anyone with information has been asked to contact RCMP or Crime Stoppers.