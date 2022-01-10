Sask. RCMP want help with Air Ronge homicide investigation
RCMP are asking the public to look at a photo and video that show a person investigators would like to speak with in relation to an Air Ronge homicide investigation, police said in a news release.
The homicide occurred at a home on Waco Drive on Jan. 8. The victim, who was the occupant of the home, was 46-year-old Jennifer Hendry of Air Ronge.
Anyone who recognizes the person is asked to contact La Ronge RCMP.
In addition, those in the area with a video surveillance system are asked to check footage from the evening of Jan. 7 to the morning of Jan. 8. If the same person shown in the photo/video is present in any video footage, people are also asked to contact police.
"Investigators continue to ask that people with property in the area check to determine if they have been the victim of a property crime," the release said.
"Residents are asked to be vigilant and report any suspicious activity to the La Ronge RCMP or Crime Stoppers."
