Sask. RCMP warn of gunfire coming from home on Cumberland House Cree Nation

On Thursday afternoon, Saskatchewan RCMP warned Cumberland House Cree Nation residents to stay inside and to lock all doors and windows.

According to an RCMP news release issued just before 3:30 p.m., guns were being fired from a home located in the 100 block of Pemmican Portage Avenue.

In an update sent just after 6 p.m., RCMP said the incident had concluded and there was no further risk to the public.

No details concerning the incident were provided. RCMP said more information would be made available on Friday.

In an alert sent earlier in the afternoon., RCMP said a man believed to be carrying a long-barreled gun had been spotted in the area.

"Motorists driving in the area should be wary of someone asking for a ride and should not pick up hitchhikers," RCMP said in the alert.

Residents were asked to avoid disclosing police locations and to call 911 to report emergencies or information related to the incident.