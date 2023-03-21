Sask. RCMP warn of man at 'high risk' to breach youth-related release conditions

Saskatchewan RCMP say a 45-year-old man in the Maidstone area is "at high risk to breach conditions involving youth."

Sir Brent Adair Habetler is charged with committing an indecent act in the presence of one or more persons, RCMP said in a news release.

Habetler was released from police custody after appearing before a justice of the peace on Tuesday. Soon after, Lloydminster RCMP found him outside a daycare — in breach of his release conditions, according to police.

He was arrested and charged for beaching his release conditions, and again appeared before a justice of the peace.

According to RCMP, Habetler is forbidden from going to public swimming areas, schools and school yards, daycares, playgrounds, youth shelters or public libraries.

He can not communicate with anyone under the age of 16 except in the case of "incidental or superficial contact " with customers at his workplace or employees at businesses where contact is necessary to conduct transactions.

While RCMP want the public to take "suitable preventive measures," police emphasized that no one should "embark upon any form of vigilantism or other unreasonable conduct" directed at Habetler.