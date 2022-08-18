Sask. RCMP warning of text message scam
Multi-Skilled Journalist CTV News Saskatoon
Keenan Sorokan
Saskatchewan RCMP is warning people of a text message scam happening around the province.
In each report to officers, a person received a text message from a sender claiming to be from an escort company, accusing the receiver of having used their services without paying. The sender then demands money and tells the victim if payment is not sent, his or her safety, friends, and family will be in danger.
Graphic images of “violent scenarios including assaults and homicides” are also sent with these text messages, according to an RCMP news release.
The Saskatchewan RCMP is reminding people to stay vigilant when receiving unsolicited text messages and never provide any personal or sensitive information.
