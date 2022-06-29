Sask. RCMP: Woman killed in crash near Rosetown

A woman is dead following a crash east of Rosetown.

Around 8 a.m. on Tuesday, the crash on Highway 7 at the intersection of Marshall Avenue was reported to Rosetown RCMP.

A car and a semi collided at the intersection, according to RCMP.

The car's 21-year-old driver was declared dead at the scene by paramedics.

The Rosetown woman's family has been notified, RCMP said in a news release.

Neither vehicle had passengers, RCMP said.

The crash remains under investigation.