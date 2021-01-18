Friday marked the highest one-day total of vaccines administered in Saskatchewan – 2,857, according to the province.

This brings the total number of vaccines administered to 16,927, the province said in a news release.

The doses were administered in the following zones: Regina (267), Saskatoon (893), Prince Albert (857), Far North West (129), North East (426) and South East (285).

The Far North Central reported an additional 53 vaccines administered on January 14.

A shipment of 4,900 doses of Moderna vaccine arrived Friday and distribution is underway to the Central and South East zones.

Due to poor weather conditions yesterday, the shipment flying to the Far North East did not arrive until Saturday morning, the province said.

Clinics are expected to begin Saturday and continue through the weekend.