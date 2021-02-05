The Saskatchewan real estate market saw a busy January, with sales up more than 49 per cent from the same time last year.

The Saskatchewan Realtors Association (SRA) said there were 919 home sales last month, compared to 616 last January.

“We haven’t seen a January like this since 2012,” Chris Gbekorbu, an economic analyst for SRA, said in a press release. “Although it is only one month and another COVID-like event could slow things down again like it did last March and April, this strong start should help us be optimistic for 2021.”

The SRA said there are fewer houses being put on the market. It said the rising number of sales combined with lower inventory suggests strong demand for what is available, and some analysts are projecting that home prices will rise.

REGINA

In Regina, sales were up 75.5 per cent. This January saw 193 sales, compared to 110 last year. Sales were 32.4 per cent above the five year average.

The number of new listings fell in January and active listings fell 30.2 per cent in Regina.

The SRA said homes stayed on the market for an average of 57 days.

SASKATOON

In Saskatoon, sales were up 26.9 per cent, with 278 this January compared to 219 last January.

The sales volume increased brought in $96.9 million. That is 33.7 per cent above the five-year average.

In Saskatoon, homes stayed on the market for an average of 55 days in January.

More to come...