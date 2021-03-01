Saskatchewan reported 154 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, along with 146 recoveries. There are no new deaths to report.

There are 151 people in hospital, 21 people currently require intensive care.

The new cases are in the Far Northwest (12), Far North Central (3), Far Northeast (5), Northwest (14), North Central (10), Northeast (2), Saskatoon (33), Central West (1), Central East (14), Regina (53) and Southeast (2) zones.

Active cases continue to climb in Regina; there are currently 497 active cases in the Queen City, compared to 292 in Saskatoon. Two weeks ago, on Feb. 15, there were 377 active cases in Regina and 470 in Saskatoon.

There are currently 1,551 active cases of the virus in the province.

According to Health Canada, Saskatchewan continues to have the highest rate of active cases in the country with 131 active cases per 100,000 people. Quebec is second with 91 cases per 100,000.

VACCINATIONS

There were 356 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered on Sunday. So far, 79,289 vaccines have been administered in Saskatchewan. Those shots were given in the Northwest (124) and North Central (232) zones.

TESTING FOR VARIANTS

According to the province, the Roy Romanow Provincial Laboratory has completed the validation process to support whole genome sequencing, which is the process used to confirm COVID-19 variants. READ MORE