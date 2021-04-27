Sask. records 224 new COVID-19 cases; 6 deaths

The Saskatchewan government reported 224 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, along with six additional deaths.

One person who died was in their 40s and from the Southeast zone; two people were in their 60s and from the Southwest and Regina zones; three people were in the 80-plus age group, two were from the Southwest and one was from Regina. Since the start of the pandemic, 482 people have died of COVID-19 in the province.

The new cases are in the Far Northwest (eight), Northwest (43), North Central (17), Northeast (five), Saskatoon (70), Central West (two), Central East (21), Regina (30), Southwest (four), South Central (six), and Southeast (11) zones. Seven cases are pending residence information.

There were 2,865 COVID-19 tests processed on Monday.

As of Tuesday, there are 2,518 active cases in Saskatchewan.

There are 186 people in hospital across the province; 42 people are in the ICU. People are receiving intensive care in the Northwest (two), North Central (two), Saskatoon (10), Central East (two) and Regina (26) zones.

ELIGIBILITY WILL CHANGE TO 42+ ON WEDNESDAY, 40+ ON FRIDAY

Saskatchewan's COVID-19 vaccination booking system will be available to residents 42-years and older, starting at 8 a.m. Wednesday.

This applies to all of Saskatchewan except for those in the Northern Saskatchewan Administrative District, where age eligibility will drop to 30 and older.

The system will open to residents over 40, and priority employees on Friday.

VACCINES

There were 5,045 vaccines administered Monday.

The shots were given in the Far Northwest (15), Far North Central (one), Far Northeast (18), Northwest (370), North Central (305), Northeast (146), Saskatoon (3,103), Central West (202), Central East (119), Regina (330), Southwest (39), South Central (38) and Southeast (75) zones. There were 284 doses administered with zone of residence pending.

The province said it is expecting to receive shipments of the Moderna vaccine, totaling 18,800 doses, and Pfizer vaccine, totaling 31,590 doses, this week. Some of these shots will be allocated to the Pharmacy Vaccination Pilot.

VARIANTS OF CONCERN

The province identified 97 more cases as variants of concern (VoC). As of Tuesday, 6,301 cases of VoC have been identified in Saskatchewan.

Labs also confirmed 14 more instances of the P.1 variant, first seen in Brazil. The P.1 variant has now been confirmed in the Northwest, Saskatoon, Southwest and South Central zones.

SASK., NORTH DAKOTA REACH DEAL TO VACCINATE CROSS-BORDER TRUCKERS

Truckers transporting goods across the Canada-United States border between Saskatchewan and North Dakota will be eligible to receive COVID-19 vaccines starting Wednesday.

Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe and North Dakota Governor Doug Burgum signed a Memorandum of Understanding to vaccinate essential workers that transport goods across the border, according to a release from the province.

The Government of Saskatchewan said approximately 2,000 residents will be eligible for the program.