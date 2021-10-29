Sask. records 238 new COVID-19 cases, 3 related deaths
Saskatchewan reported 238 new COVID-19 cases and three related deaths Friday.
Almost one-third, 30.3 per cent of the new cases, are between 20 to 39-years-old.
Active cases in the province now sit at 2,364, with 269 recoveries.
The seven-day average of daily new cases is 209 – 17.3 new cases per 100,000 residents.
There are 238 patients in hospital due to COVID-19, 54 of which are in the ICU.
Of the 238 patients, 165, 69.3 per cent, were not fully vaccinated.
There are currently 22 Saskatchewan residents recieveing out-of-province care, meaning they are not included in the Saskatchewan hospitalization counts.
The new cases are located in the Far North West (four), Far North East (eight), North West (26), North Central (15), North East (five), Saskatoon (61), Central West (three), Central East (28), Regina (40), South West (three), South Central (seven), and South East (28) zones and ten new cases have pending residence information.
Provincial health-care workers administered 2,540 more COVID-19 tests and delivered 3,974 more doses of a COVID-19 vaccine.
There are 790,521 residents who are fully vaccinated, an increase of 2,698.
