Saskatchewan has reported its second-fewest road fatalities in 60 years.

New numbers from SGI show 87 people were killed in crashes on Saskatchewan roads last year.

It is the second-lowest number of road fatalities recorded in a single year in the past six decades, and lower than the 2010-2019 average of 131.5 road fatalities per year.

The lowest number of collision deaths ever recorded in Saskatchewan was 71 in 2019.

SGI said despite the reduction in collision deaths and injuries, any number of deaths is unacceptable.

“Nearly all fatal collisions are preventable; Saskatchewan roads have gotten significantly safer in the last few years, but we must not become complacent or satisfied with these improvements,” Minister Responsible for SGI Don Morgan said. “We all can -- and must -- do more. I applaud everyone who is committed to driving safely. I also want to thank law enforcement who are diligently working to reduce collision deaths and injuries by enforcing traffic laws and contributing to public awareness.”

SGI said there are a lot of choices that drivers have to make, including putting their phone away, driving sober, following the speed limit, putting on their seatbelt and following the rules of the road.