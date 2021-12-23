Sask. records highest single-day COVID-19 case increase since October with 194

Saskatchewan reported 194 new COVID-19 cases in its final scheduled update until Dec. 28 on Thursday, while another 52 cases of the Omicron variant were added.

It marks the highest single-day case increase in the province since Oct. 27.

We will be offline and not monitoring social media from Dec 24-27 and Jan 1-3. #COVID19SK case updates (including the map and dashboard) will not be available during that time. Case information from those dates will be available on Dec 28 and Jan 4.



Stay safe and Happy Holidays!

The 148 Omicron cases reported in Saskatchewan to date include 27 confirmed cases and 121 probable cases found through screening.

The new cases are located in Regina (64), Saskatoon (63), the Far North West (two), Far North East (one), North West (seven), North Central (seven), North East (four) Central West (four), Central East (18), South West (one), South Central (six), and South East (12) zones. Five cases have pending residence.

Of the new cases, 113 were vaccinated, 78 were unvaccinated and three were partially vaccinated.

Four Saskatchewan residents tested out-of-province were also added to the counts. Another 402 recoveries leave active cases at 789.

One new death related to COVID-19 was reported Thursday. A total of 945 Saskatchewan residents have died.

There are 87 COVID-19 patients in hospital, including 29 in an intensive care unit. Of those in hospital, 50, or 57.5 per cent, were not fully vaccinated.

Health care workers have administered 2,401 more doses of COVID-19 vaccines, including 1,126 first doses.

As of Thursday, Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe said the province was considering implementing gathering restrictions.