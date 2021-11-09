Sask. releases plan to resume healthcare services following COVID-19 surge
The Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) has released a plan detailing how it will return 90 per cent of eligible redeployed healthcare workers to their original positions by the end of November.
According to the health authority, redeployments supporting ICUs, acute and critical care services and vaccine delivery will remain in place, while staff supporting areas like COVID-19 contact tracing, testing and outbreak management will be eligible to return to their previous postings.
The SHA said there are currently 501 redeployed employees eligible to return. Of those employees, 260 will return by Nov. 12; that number will increase to 365 by Nov. 19 and 450 by Nov. 26.
The planning document released by the SHA on Tuesday shows children’s services will be prioritized in the first phase.
The health authority said it will closely monitor COVID-19 trends and adjust services as it sees necessary, and the Provincial Emergency Operation Centre will work to identify support for areas like testing and contact tracing.
