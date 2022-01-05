Sask. relying on rapid testing, new isolation rules as Omicron cases rise

Rapid testing and new self-isolation rules are the Saskatchewan Government’s focus in the face of rising Omicron cases.

“The plan is about self-testing, the self-isolation when you are exposed it is about all of us taking a role in this, but we have the preventable tool,” Marlo Pritchard, the president of the Saskatchewan Public Safety Agency, said.

As of January 4, the province has distributed over 12 million rapid tests.

Dr. Saqib Shahab, Saskatchewan's chief medical health officer, said a higher proportion of Omicron cases are asymptomatic, highlighting the importance of rapid testing.

"We have to balance the fact that we need to conserve PCR testing for people who are symptomatic and have worsening symptoms (people should) use rapid testing if asymptomatic,” Shahab said.

Shahab also recommends self-isolating if you are feeling unwell until symptoms subside.

"You should stay home until you’re symptom free which maybe day six or seven and then you should be fine but you should still wear a mask for up to 10 days in most workplaces and schools. You have to wear a mask anyways,” he said.

Shahab noted that if you are asymptomatic and fully vaccinated you can go out while wearing a mask.

Residents are advised not to visit someone who is at a higher risk of attracting the virus for at least 10 days.

Health officials said long term effects of the virus are minimal for people who are fully vaccinated.

"There is evidence that if you are fully vaccinated in respect to if you have had COVID-19 in the past, it reduces your risk of long term symptoms,” said Dr. Shahab.

Dr. Shahab stresses those with underlying risk factors like asthma, chronic lung disease, and heart disease, are more likely to experience severe COVID-19 symptoms advising they take extra care to manage pre-existing conditions, to avoid complications.