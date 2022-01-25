Sask. reports 1,049 new COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths

The Government of Saskatchewan reported 1,049 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, along with two more deaths.

The new deaths bring the province’s total to 977.

Active cases dipped to 12,652, including 3,785 in Saskatoon and 2,981 in Regina.

The number of patients in hospital with COVID-19 rose to 291 – up 29 from Monday. That total includes 258 inpatient hospitalizations and 33 ICU hospitalizations.

Among the inpatient cases, 112 are a COVID-19-related illness, 120 are incidental COVID infections and 26 are undetermined, according to the provincial COVID-19 dashboard.

Of the 33 patients in ICU, 22 are for a COVID-19-related illness, five are for incidental COVID infections and three are undetermined. Another three residents are in the PICU/NICU, all due to COVID-19-related illness.

The new cases are located in the Far North West (18), Far North East (15), North West (65), North Central (98), North East (24), Saskatoon (369), Central West (five), Central East (68), Regina (162), South West (21), South Central (30) and South East (26) zones. An additional 148 cases are pending location.

The seven-day average of daily new cases is 1,247, or 103.5 per 100,000 population.

Health care workers have administered a total of 1,848,289 doses of COVID-19 vaccines – up 1,368 from Monday. There are 888,371 fully vaccinated residents in Saskatchewan.

The provincial government announced Paxlovid, an oral anti-viral drug used to treat COVID-19, will be available to eligible Saskatchewan residents 18 and over, starting Wednesday, Jan. 26.