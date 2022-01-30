Sask. reports 1,331 new cases, one new death
Saskatchewan has reported 1,331 new cases, as well as one new death.
This brings the total deaths as a result of COVID-19 to 990 for the province and 35 deaths for the month of January alone.
Saskatoon is the province’s COVID-19 hotspot with a reported 3,560 active cases while Regina reported 2,736.
The seven day average is now 1,188, or 98.6, new cases per 100,000 residents.
Hospitalizations have increased by nine since Saturday. Bringing the total to 349.
Of the 349 patients, 110, or 31.5 per cent, were not fully vaccinated.
A total of 310 residents are receiving inpatient care. Of those, 116 inpatient hospitalizations are due to a COVID-19-related illness, 159 are incidental COVID-19 infections and 35 have yet to be determined.
In ICUs, a total of 39 residents are receiving care. Of those, 32 are due to COVID-19-related illnesses and six are for incidental COVID–19 infections. One resident is currently in PICU/NICU for a COVID-19-related illness.
Healthcare workers administered 1,644 doses of the vaccine, with the province reporting 1,189 more people becoming fully vaccinated. This brings the provincial total to 894,982.
