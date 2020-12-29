Over the past two days, the province said there were 10 new COVID-19-related deaths, along with 208 new cases.

In a release, the Government of Saskatchewan said one death was a person in their 20s, two were people in their 60s, one person was in their 70s and another six deaths were people over the age of 80.

Saskatchewan has reported a total of 151 COVID-19-related deaths.

There were 94 new cases reported on Dec. 28 and 114 on Dec. 29. Saskatchewan now has 3,191 total active cases.

Four new cases are located in the far north west zone, 36 are in the far north east zone, 13 are in the northwest zone, 33 are in the north central zone, eight are in the north east zone, 39 are in Saskatoon, four are in the central west zone, seven are in the central east zone, 39 are in Regina, one is in the southwest zone and 15 are in the southeast zone.

Another nine new cases are pending residence information.

A total of 31 cases previously pending residence information were assigned, including one in the northwest one, 29 in the north central zone and one in the central east zone.

A total of 175 people are in hospital in Saskatchewan related to the virus, including 143 in inpatient care and another 32 in intensive care.

The province reported another 405 recovered cases, bringing total recoveries to 11,680.

As of Dec. 28, 2,371 doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine have been administered to health care workers.

A total of 2,438 COVID-19 tests were processed in Saskatchewan in the past two days.

OPTIMISM GROWING IN NORTHERN COMMUNITIES AS MODERNA VACCINE ENTERS SASK.

The Mayor of Creighton says people are looking forward to the rollout of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine in the north.

4,900 doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine are arriving in Saskatchewan this week, joining the Pfizer vaccine as part of Phase 1 of the Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) rollout plan.

The Moderna vaccine does not need to be stored in ultra-cold temperatures like the Pfizer vaccine, allowing for better distribution, the SHA said in a news release.

Widespread vaccine access to the general population will be part of Phase 2 which is set to start in April.