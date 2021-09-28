Sask. reports 10 new deaths, 449 new COVID-19 cases

Saskatchewan reported 449 new cases of COVID-19 and 10 more deaths on Tuesday.

Five of the deaths reported Tuesday were in the 60-79 age range, and five were over the age of 80. There have been 682 deaths related to COVID-19 in Saskatchewan.

The province’s dashboard reported 311 individuals hospitalized with the virus, up 22 from Monday.

There are 246 inpatient hospitalizations in the province and 65 ICU hospitalizations. Of the 311 patients eligible for vaccination, 77 per cent were not fully vaccinated.

There are no ICU beds available in the Far North West, Far North Central, Far North East, North West, Central West or South East.

The new cases are located in the Far North West (20), Far North Central (two), Far North East (23), North West (72), North Central (38), North East (10), Saskatoon (103), Central West (11), Central East (15), Regina (48), South West (22), South Central (27) and South East (25) zones, and 33 new cases have pending residence information.

Nearly a third of the new cases are between the ages of 20 and 39.

Nearly 17 per cent of new cases eligible for vaccination were fully vaccinated.

In the province, 4,734 cases are considered active, and 490 more recoveries were reported Tuesday.

The seven-day average of new COVID-19 cases is 472, or 39.2 new cases per 100,000 people.

There were 2,510 new reported doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered in the province.

A total of 730,171 people have been vaccinated with 1,074 being added on Tuesday.