Saskatchewan recorded 110 new cases of COVID-19 Monday, along with 207 recoveries. The province also identified 133 more presumptive variant cases.

The new cases in the Far North East (three), Northwest (10), North Central (five), Northeast (eight), Saskatoon (11), Central West (two), Central East (10), Regina (53), Southwest (one) and South Central (six) zones. One new case is pending residence information.

There are 1,299 active cases, which the province noted is the lowest number since Nov. 9.

There are 137 people in hospital; 30 people are in the ICU.

The seven-day average of daily new cases is 132. There were 2,013 tests processed on Sunday.

VARIANTS OF CONCERN

So far, there are 70 confirmed variant cases in the province and 210 total presumptive cases.

The presumptive cases are in the Far Northeast (one), Saskatoon (four), Central East (five), Regina (185), South Central (10) and South East (five) zones.

There are 62 confirmed cases of the B.1.1.7 variant – which originated in the U.K. – in the Regina zone, along with one in each the Northwest and Saskatoon zones. The North Central zone has five confirmed cases of the B.1.3.5.1 variant – which originated in South Africa – and there is one in the South Central zone.

VACCINES

There were 2,009 vaccines delivered on Sunday. Those doses were administered in the Northwest (200), North Central (141), Saskatoon (827) and Regina (841) zones.

Vaccine booking is open for residents above the age of 70 and those between the ages of 50 and 69 in the Far North.

A drive-thru immunization clinic opened in Regina today to give the AstraZeneca vaccine to 64-year-olds.

The clinic is on the Exhibition grounds and is open daily from 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 p.m. on a first-come, first-served basis.

Beginning Tuesday at 8 a.m., all remaining healthcare workers meeting the criteria for Phase 1 of the rollout can book their vaccination by appointment over the phone. Workers can call 1-833-SASKVAX (1-833-727-5829) between the hours of 8 a.m. and 11 p.m.