Sask. reports 122 new COVID-19 cases, 5 deaths

The Government of Saskatchewan reported 122 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, along with five more deaths.

Three of the individuals that died were in the 40-59 age group while the other two were in the 60-79 age group. A total of 891 Saskatchewan residents have died after testing positive for COVID-19.

Of the new cases, 93, or 76.2 per cent, are unvaccinated people, while three are partially vaccinated and 26 are fully vaccinated.

The new cases are located in the Far North West (one), North West (eight), North Central (11), Saskatoon (21), Central East (27), Regina (25), South West (five), South Central (four) and South East (13) zones. An additional seven cases are pending residence information.

There are 180 people in hospital related to COVID-19, including 41 in intensive care. Of those patients, 113, or 62.8 per cent, were not fully vaccinated.

Additionally, 13 residents are receiving treatment in out-of-province ICUs.

Saskatchewan currently has 1,443 cases considered active, following the 102 recoveries reported Friday.

The seven-day average of daily new COVID-19 cases is 134, or 11.2 new cases per 100,000 population.

Health care workers have administered 1,697,253 doses of COVID-19 vaccines. The province has 816,961 fully vaccinated residents.