Sask. reports 125 new COVID-19 cases, 50 recoveries

Saskatchewan reported 125 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, increasing active cases to 893.

New cases are located in the Far North West (12), Far North Central (two), Far North East (15), North West (four), North Central (21), North East (four), Saskatoon (18), Central West (one), Central East (four), Regina (seven), South West (four), South Central (15) and South East (14) zones, and four new cases are pending residence information.

The province said more than one-third of the new cases are in the 20 to 39 age category.

Saskatoon continues to lead the regions in active cases with 203 confirmed.

The province also confirmed eight more cases as variants of concern.

Seventy-three residents are recieving treatment in hospital for COVID-19, nine in an Intensive Care Unit.

There were 2,195 COVID-19 tests performed.

Three cases were deemed to be out-of-province residents and were removed from the counts.

There were 2,539 more doses of a COVID-19 vaccine administered in Saskatchewan, 1,792 being second doses.

A total of 769,113 doses have been administered during the rollout so far.