Sask. reports 14 more COVID-19 deaths, 409 in hospital

Saskatchewan reported 14 COVID-19 deaths for the week of April 17-23, down eight from last week. Of those, four deaths occurred in previous weeks but were reported this week. Six of the newly reported deaths were in the Saskatoon zone.

A total of 409 people are in hospital related to COVID-19 as of April 27, down eight from last week. Of that, 166 are for a COVID-19 related illness, 231 are an incidental COVID-19 infection and 12 are under investigation. Twenty people are in ICUs.

A total of 829 lab-confirmed cases were also reported, which is down by 61 from the last update.

There were 264 new lineage results reported, down 275 from the last update. Of those 264 variants of concern, 100 per cent were Omicron with the BA.2 sublineage accounting for 69.7 per cent.

There were 22 confirmed COVID-19 outbreaks in long-term care homes and care home settings reported.

As of April 23, 85.8 per cent of the population five years and older has received at least one dose of vaccine with 80.8 per cent having completed two doses.

Among the population 18 and older, 51.8 per cent have gotten at least one booster shot.

According to a release from the Government of Sask., the oral antiviral treatment, Paxlovid is now available for anyone who tests positive who is immunocompromised or who is 70 years and older with risk factors, regardless of vaccination status.

Adults 18-54 who are not fully vaccinated with a medical condition or those who are unvaccinated between 55-69 years of age are also eligible.

Paxlovid must be taken within five days of developing symptoms for it to be effective in treating COVID-19.

For more information on Paxlovid, visit www.saskatchewan.ca/covid-19 or call HealthLine 811.

The Government of Canada will also not be securing additional doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine after its expiration date of April 30.

As of Thursday, the Sask. Ministry of Health said there are approximately 180 doses left which will be properly disposed of as per jurisdictional policy.

Residents needing another AstraZeneca dose are advised to call 1-833-727-5829 as soon as possible.