Sask. reports 14 Omicron infections, 105 new COVID-19 cases

Saskatchewan confirmed 14 more Omicron variant cases on Wednesday, bringing the province’s total to 96.

Twenty-seven of those cases are confirmed and 69 are probable cases detected through screening.

The government also reported 105 more COVID-19 cases and one death.

A total of 944 Saskatchewan residents with COVID-19 have died.

The new cases are located in the Far North East (two), North West (seven), Saskatoon (46), Central West (nine), Central East (seven), Regina (22), South Central (four), and South East (three) zones and five new cases have pending residence information.

Of the new cases, 49 were unvaccinated, one was partially vaccinated and 55 were vaccinated.

Saskatchewan currently has 627 cases considered active, following 36 recoveries. Active cases increase by 71 from Tuesday.

There are 91 people in hospital related to COVID-19, including 30 patients in intensive care. Of those patients, 52, or 57.1 per cent, were not fully vaccinated.

The seven-day average of daily new cases is 68, or 5.7 per 100,000 population.

Health care workers have administered 1,789,368 doses of COVID-19 vaccines – up 1,999 from Tuesday.