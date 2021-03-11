Saskatchewan recorded 165 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, along with 153 recoveries. There are no new deaths and no additional variant cases were reported.

The new cases are in the Far Northwest (three), Far North Central (one), Far North East (24), North West (19), North Central (12), Northeast (seven), Saskatoon (24), Central West (one), Central East (nine), Regina (51), Southwest (four), South Central (four) and Southeast (six) zones.

The government urged Regina residents to “re-commit to best prevention practices” because of an increase in community transmission of COVID-19 variants.

Prevention practices include wearing a mask in all public places, physical distancing, working from home if you are able, washing your hands frequently and avoiding all unnecessary travel.

In a release, the province said many of the outbreaks in Regina are caused by people who are going into work and public places while they are symptomatic.

There are 137 people in hospital; 27 people are in the ICU.

As of Thursday, there are 1,395 active cases in the province. The seven-day average of daily new cases is

VACCINES

There were 1,493 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered on Wednesday, which brings the provincial total to 95,879.

The shots were given in the Northwest (six), North Central (347), Saskatoon (432), Central East (33), Regina (665) and Southeast (10) zones.

According to the government, 56 per cent of long-term care home residents have received their second dose and are now fully-vaccinated; and 45 per cent of personal care home residents also have both doses.