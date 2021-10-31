Sask. reports 170 new COVID-19 cases, 354 recoveries
The Government of Saskatchewan reported 170 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, along with one death.
A total of 851 Saskatchewan residents have died after testing positive for COVID-19.
As of Sunday, 226 people are in hospital related to COVID-19, including 54 patients in intensive care. There are 24 additional patients in out-of-province ICUs.
Of the 226 patients, 157, 69.5 per cent, were not fully vaccinated.
The seven-day average of daily new cases is 193, or 16 per 100,000 residents.
The new cases are located in the Far North West (13), North West (18), North Central (12), North East (11), Saskatoon (28), Central West (three), Central East (19), Regina (30), South West (five), South Central (six), and South East (13) zones and 12 new cases have pending residence details.
There are 2,122 cases currently considered active following 354 new recoveries.
Health care workers have administered 1,667,740 doses of COVID-19 vaccines – up 3,265 from Saturday. There are 796,175 residents fully vaccinated.
