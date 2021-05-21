Sask. reports 173 new COVID-19 cases; 2 new deaths

The Saskatchewan government reported 173 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, along with 189 recoveries and 2 new deaths.

One person who died was in their 70s and from the Far Northeast zone. The second person was in the 80-plus age group and from the Northwest zone. There have been 524 COVID-related deaths in the province since the start of the pandemic.

The new cases are in the Far Northwest (four); Far Northeast (two); Northwest (24); North Central (13); Northeast (one); Saskatoon (34); Central West (six); Central East (25); Regina (30); Southwest (three); South Central (six); and South East (18) zones. There are seven new cases pending residence information.

There are 132 people in hospital across the province, 25 of those people are receiving intensive care. COVID-19 patients are in the ICU in the North Central (two), Saskatoon (nine) and Regina (14) zones.

The seven-day average of daily new cases is 162. There are 1,727 active cases of COVID-19 in Saskatchewan.

VACCINES

Healthcare workers put 10,347 doses of COVID-19 vaccine into the arms of Saskatchewan residents on Thursday. So far, 630,583 shots have been given in the province and 53,433 people are fully vaccinated against the virus.

As on Friday, 75 per cent of people age 40 and older have their first dose, along with 69 per cent of people age 30 and older and 61 per cent of people 18-plus.

VARIANTS OF CONCERN

Labs identified an additional 133 COVID-19 cases to be variants of concern (VoC) through screening, according to the province, bringing the total number of VoC to 9,802.

The government reported 208 new lineage results Friday. Of the 5,056 variant cases that have been whole genome sequenced, 936 are confirmed to be the B.1.1.1.7 variant first seen in the U.K.; 98 are P.1, which was first identified in Brazil; 10 are B.1.351, the variant first seen in South Africa; and 12 are B.1.617, the newly identified variant first found in India.

VISITATION AT CARE HOMES

Restrictions in Saskatchewan long-term and personal care homes will be eased further on May 30, under the province’s reopening strategy.

Residents will be permitted to welcome an unlimited number of visitors indoors, two at a time. A maximum of four visitors will be permitted outdoors.

VACCINE ELIGIBILITY

The Saskatchewan government has lowered the COVID-19 vaccination age to include people age 12 and older as of 8 a.m. Thursday morning.

This applies to all Saskatchewan residents including those who live in the Northern Saskatchewan Administration District, where age eligibility was previously 18 and older.

Those eligible can visit a drive-thru or walk-in clinic, or book an appointment through the SHA’s portal or with a participating pharmacy.

Second doses of the COVID-19 vaccine are now available for Saskatchewan residents age 85 and older and those who had their first dose before Feb. 15. Residents with specific medical conditions or requirements are also eligible for their second shot.