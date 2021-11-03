Sask. reports 173 new COVID-19 cases, 3 more deaths

The Government of Saskatchewan reported 173 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday and three more deaths.

A total of 862 Saskatchewan residents have died after testing positive for COVID-19.

There are 226 patients currently in hospital related to COVID-19, including 51 in intensive care. Of the 226 patients, 154, or 68 per cent were not fully vaccinated. Additionally, 25 residents are receiving care in out-of-province ICUs.

There are 1,765 cases are considered active with 234 new recoveries reported Wednesday.

The new cases are located in the Far North West (nine), Far North East (10), North West (8), North Central (14), North East (3), Saskatoon (51), Central West (2), Central East (23), Regina (24), South West (4), South Central (2) and South East (17) zones and six (6) new cases have pending residence details.

The seven-day average of daily new cases is 177, or 14.7 per 100,000 residents.

Health care workers have administered 1,673,076 doses of COVID-19 vaccines – up 2,328 from Tuesday. There are 800,031 residents fully vaccinated.