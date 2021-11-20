Sask. reports 185 new COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths
The Government of Saskatchewan reported 185 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, along with two more deaths.
A total of 910 residents have died after testing positive for COVID-19.
As of Saturday, 155 people are in hospital in the province related to COVID-19, including 39 in intensive care. Of those patients, 107, or 69 per cent, were not fully vaccinated.
An additional nine residents are currently receiving care in out-of-province ICUs.
The new cases are located in the Far North West (six), Far North East (five), North West (29), North Central (24), North East (three), Saskatoon (34), Central West (two), Central East (10), Regina (32), South West (seven), South Central (three) and South East (27) zones.
There are 1,167 cases currently considered active in the province, following 186 more recoveries.
The seven-day average of daily new cases is 116, or 9.6 per 100,000 population.
Health care workers have administered 1,709,785 doses of COVID-19 vaccines – up 2,477 from Friday. There are 826,131 fully vaccinated residents.
