Sask. reports 188 new COVID-19 cases, 170 recoveries

The Government of Saskatchewan reported 188 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday.

Of the new cases, 120, or 69 per cent, were unvaccinated, while eight were partially vaccinated and 45 were fully vaccinated.

As of Thursday, 214 patients are in hospital related to COVID-19, including 49 in intensive care. There are 24 Saskatchewan residents being treated in out-of-province ICUs.

The new cases are located in the Far North West (18), Far North East (three), North West (13), North Central (26), Saskatoon (33), Central East (24), Regina (28), South West (five), South Central (three) and South East (27) zones. An additional eight cases are pending residence information.

There are 1,726 cases currently considered active, following 170 recoveries. The seven-day average of daily new COVID-19 cases is 170, or 14.1 per 100,000 population.

Health care workers have administered 1,676,433 doses of COVID-19 vaccines – up 3,357 doses from Wednesday. There are 802,376 fully vaccinated residents.