Sask. reports 20 COVID-19 deaths for week of April 3-9

There were 20 COVID-19 deaths reported by the province for the week of April 3-9.

That is down from 24 the previous week.

A total of 1,051 lab-confirmed cases were also reported, reflecting about 0.9 per 1,000 population.

There were 375 new lineage results reported. Of the 375 variants of concern 100 per cent were Omicron with 41.3 per cent the BA.2 sublineage.

A total of 403 people are in hospital, up 49 from last week.

Of that, 152 are for a COVID-19 related illness, 232 are an incidental COVID-19 infection and 19 remain under investigation.

Twenty-five people are in ICUs.

As of April 9, 85.7 per cent of the population five years and older has received at least one dose of vaccine, 80.7 per cent have two doses.

Among the population 18 and older, 51.5 per cent have at least one booster dose.