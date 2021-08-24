Sask. reports 219 new COVID-19 cases, 142 more recoveries

Saskatchewan reported 219 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, with 142 additional recoveries.

Active cases in the province sit at 1,556, up 78 from Saturday. The seven-day average of new COVID-19 cases is 166, or 13.8 new cases per 100,000 people.

New cases are located in the Far North West (four), Far North Central (two), Far North East (three), North West (15), North Central (21), North East (20), Saskatoon (50), Central West (one), Central East (10), Regina (47), South West (10), South Central (23), and South East (four) zones, and nine new cases are pending location details.

Ninety-four Saskatchewan residents are being treated for COVID-19 in hospital, including 12 patients in the ICU.

Saskatchewan health care workers administered an additional 2,180 doses of COVID-19 vaccine. The number of fully vaccinated residents rose 1,380 to 685,403.

The province has detected 12,431 variants of concern. Of the 8,784 variants detected by screening, 7,099 are Alpha (B.1.1.7), 1,224 are Delta (B.1.617.2), 451 are Gamma (P.1), and 10 are Beta (B.1.351).